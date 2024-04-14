Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.20 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

