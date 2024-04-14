PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.
PayPoint Stock Performance
Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.
PayPoint Company Profile
