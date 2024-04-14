PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

