Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 396.1 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of PEGRF stock remained flat at $7.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.