Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 396.1 days.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of PEGRF stock remained flat at $7.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
Pennon Group Company Profile
