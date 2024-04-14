Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $52,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

