Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Short Interest Update

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.2 days.
Propel Price Performance
PRLPF stock remained flat at $15.80 during midday trading on Friday. Propel has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.
Propel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Propel
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.