Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Short Interest Update

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.2 days.

Propel Price Performance

PRLPF stock remained flat at $15.80 during midday trading on Friday. Propel has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

