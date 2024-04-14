Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $21.89.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.