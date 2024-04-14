Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.