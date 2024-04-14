Request Trading Down 20.4% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Request has a market cap of $130.85 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011107 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,792.49 or 1.00342133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12445231 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,189,117.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

