Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 433,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,662. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

