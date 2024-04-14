Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Grows By 28.0%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BTDR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

