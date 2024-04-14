Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 30.1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

