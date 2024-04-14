Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Expands By 48.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,900 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $8.39 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

