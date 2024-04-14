Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Expands By 48.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,900 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $8.39 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
