Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Grows By 46.2%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Eyenovia Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

