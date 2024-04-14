Short Interest in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Expands By 50.0%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 157,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GDST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 4,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

