Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

