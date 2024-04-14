Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
