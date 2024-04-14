Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Increases By 28.9%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,894.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $47.16 during midday trading on Friday. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
