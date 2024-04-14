Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Increases By 28.9%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,894.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $47.16 during midday trading on Friday. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

