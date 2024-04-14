Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 29.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 969.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $41.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.
About Otsuka
