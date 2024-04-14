Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 29.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 969.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $41.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

