Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 30.7%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,872,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 31,267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of PALAF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 16,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,092. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

