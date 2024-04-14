Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 30.7%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,872,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 31,267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Paladin Energy Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of PALAF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 16,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,092. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.