Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 26.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,506,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.9 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
PIAIF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.81.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.