Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 26.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,506,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.9 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PIAIF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

