Short Interest in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Drops By 27.3%

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLTN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,461. Plutonian Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Plutonian Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,589,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

