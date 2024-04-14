Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Decreases By 31.4%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
PKTX stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
