Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Declines By 27.9%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 3.9 %

RPID stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 118,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,032. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 232.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.