Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Drops By 28.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 200,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.22. 121,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.22. SEACOR Marine has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

