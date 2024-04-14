Short Interest in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Drops By 27.7%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 781,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 306,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

