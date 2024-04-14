Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 47.6%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,990. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

