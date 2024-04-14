Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Sidus Space Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sidus Space
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.