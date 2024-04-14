Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 111,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Sidus Space has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

See Also

