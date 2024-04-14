Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 17,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The firm has a market cap of $263.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

