Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. 104,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.22). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.41% and a negative return on equity of 262.17%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
