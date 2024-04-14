Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 63,368 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5,206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 2,564,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,378. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

