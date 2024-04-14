SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. SiriusPoint makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.31% of SiriusPoint worth $64,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 763,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

