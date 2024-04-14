SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMXWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
