SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMXWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

