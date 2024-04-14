Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,173 shares during the quarter. Squarespace accounts for 1.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.15% of Squarespace worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,648,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,430,661.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,377,573.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,648,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,430,661.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,247,986. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQSP traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $36.59. 501,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,139. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -731.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

