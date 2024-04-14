Steem Price Tops $0.26 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $119.18 million and $11.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,931.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.42 or 0.00804578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00120687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00105064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,778,561 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

