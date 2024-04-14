Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 36,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

