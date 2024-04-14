Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $446.81 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $446.81 million and $79.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 712,499,535 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

