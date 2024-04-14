The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

GUT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

