The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
MXF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
