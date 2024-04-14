The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MXF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

