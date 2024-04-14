The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 558,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

View Our Latest Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.