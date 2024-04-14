Theta Fuel Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $559.23 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00056161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,514,072,474 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

