THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

THK Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41. THK has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $567.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.63 million. THK had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

