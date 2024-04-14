Threshold Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $343.36 million and approximately $34.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0341276 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,495,851.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

