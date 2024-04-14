tomiNet Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.54242299 USD and is down -16.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $24,100,531.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars.

