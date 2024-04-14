Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 11,081 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 903.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. 74,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,086. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

