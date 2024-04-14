Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,733 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,285. The company has a market capitalization of $268.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.33. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

