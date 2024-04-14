Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,406,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

