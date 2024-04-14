Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 2,024,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

