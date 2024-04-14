Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 464.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Potbelly by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBPB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,768. The company has a market capitalization of $310.78 million, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 50.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

