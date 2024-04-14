Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $66,000 Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 583,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

