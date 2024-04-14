Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 515,812 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in bluebird bio by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 685,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 397,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,589. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

