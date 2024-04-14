Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. 1,407,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.