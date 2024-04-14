Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.